‘Queen’ Victoria Thought She Would Be ‘Well Received’ On ‘The Bachelor’, Says Mugshot Resurfacing Made Her Feel ‘Liberated’

“Queen” Victoria Larson has been at the centre of the drama on Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor”.

During the most recent episode of the reality dating series, the self-proclaimed member of royalty added more fuel to the fire by name-calling the five new women that joined James’ journey for love.

While speaking with “Good Morning America,” Larson revealed that her words were never meant to harm anyone.

“They knew me and knew my heart and knew that I really never had ill intent. So I think they hit differently, just because they know me,” Larson explained.

“It was all in good fun. If my words or actions hurt anyone, I sincerely apologize and I’ll do better and hold myself accountable. I’m not a bully, I’m really not,” she stated.

However, the 28-year-old told “GMA” that she was surprised by the backlash she’s suffered so far.

“I anticipated being well received,” she said. “To get the bullying messages and the hate mail and the death threats — I wasn’t really prepared for that at all. 100 per cent, it was shocking.”

However, Larson reiterated to “GMA” that she feels Bachelor Nation hasn’t seen the real Victoria.

“I don’t think my kindness really got to show through,” she said. “I really do have a good heart.”

Not only did the “Bachelor” villain address her critics, she also spoke out on the recent resurfacing of her 2012 mugshot.

“When initially the story broke, I called my dad of course, and he’s like, ‘How do you feel?’ And I’m like, ‘I feel liberated, like everything’s exposed,’” Larson revealed.

“I can tell my future husband ‘Google me.’ I have no secrets to hide.”

Last week, Page Six reported that Larson was arrested on July 3, 2012, for shoplifting; she allegedly stole over $250 worth of items from a Publix grocery store in Tallahassee, Florida.