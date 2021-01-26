Lori Loughlin’s Husband Mossimo Giannulli Denied Early Release From Prison

Mossimo Giannulli will be spending a bit more time behind bars.

On Tuesday, a judge denied the fashion designer and husband of Lori Loughlin his request for early release from prison, Variety reported.

Giannulli is currently serving a five-month sentence, which began in November, after pleading guilty for his role in the college admissions scandal.

The designer’s lawyers had argued for compassionate release, but the judge stated, “Although the Court recognizes the danger associated with COVID-19 and the particular risk of transmission in penitentiary facilities, the fear of COVID-19 alone, without more, is insufficient to warrant release.”

Giannulli is currently scheduled for release in April. His wife, Loughlin, was released from prison in December after serving her two-month sentence.

The couple pleaded guilty in paying $500,000 for fraudulent athletic resumes in order to get their two children admitted to the University of Southern California.