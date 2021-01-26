Elizabeth Hurley Slams Piers Morgan’s Criticism Of Sexy Bikini Pic

Elizabeth Hurley is hitting back at Piers Morgan.

It started when the model, 55, posted a sexy bikini photo to Instagram. The shot made headlines and was discussed on “Good Morning Britain” Tuesday.

As one of the hosts, Morgan attacked the post, calling it “thirsty” and “creepy.”

“Liz? Bit of snow so get your kit off? Is it not creepy? What is all this? I call this thirsty and I call it creepy,” he continued.

Later, he questioned who took the photo, “Your son? Your 18- or 19-year-old son?”

Adding, “Put your clothes on.”

Morgan’s co-host Susanna Reid defended Hurley, saying she looked “fabulous,” and called Morgan “thirsty.”

“You can’t accuse other people of being thirsty when you’re on national television and you have at least two columns and you’re on every single podcast,” she said during the broadcast.

In response, Hurley called Morgan out, calling him a “tabloid” on Twitter and cleared the air on who actually snapped the pic.

Far be it for me to suggest the tabloids get their facts muddled, but these pics were in fact taken by my 80 year old mother. Not entirely sure if that puts minds at rest or not 😘 pic.twitter.com/yKwbAlfk9i — Elizabeth Hurley (@ElizabethHurley) January 26, 2021

Morgan regularly ignites feuds with celebrities, most recently engaging Kim Kardashian, Pamela Anderson, and Meghan Markle.