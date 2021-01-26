Jude Law’s Son Rafferty Talks Following His Parents Into Acting With ‘GQ Hype’

Rafferty Law is striking out on his own.

The 24-year-old son of Jude Law and Sadie Frost is on the cover of GQ Hype; inside he discusses the launch of his own acting career with the modern Charles Dickens adaptation “Twist”.

Asked how his actor parents felt about him pursuing their profession, Rafferty says, “I don’t think they felt strongly either way. They’ve been watching me in school plays since I was five and it’s always been something I’ve loved doing, as well as music and writing, so they’ve been very supportive of me and my siblings following our passions and dreams. For them, if you work hard at something, the rewards pay off.”

On being compared to his father, the young actor says, “There’s that comparison all the time and I find it quite funny, because obviously we’re going to look quite similar – he’s my dad,” he says. “It’s nice because we do have similarities and we are so close, so now that I’m older he can help me work on scripts and I can send him my music and he can say, ‘Yeah, that’s great.’ He’s just happy to see me becoming a young man that he’s proud to call his son.”

Rafferty Law. Photo: Elliott Wilcox for GQ Hype

The COVID-19 pandemic has also had a major effect on Rafferty.

“The pandemic taught me that although I love the social, rat-race aspect of London, being out, going places and seeing people all the time, I’m really lucky to have such a tightknit family that supports each other,” he says. “No matter what happens, if you have that, you feel happy.”