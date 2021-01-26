‘Bling Empire’ Stars Kevin Kreider And Kim Lee Discuss Their On-Screen Chemistry, Why They’re Not Dating & More

By Becca Longmire.

Kevin Kreider and Kim Lee have had everybody talking about their on-screen chemistry on “Bling Empire”, and they’ve now set the record straight about why they’re not a couple.

The pair appeared on the latest episode of the “Help! I Suck at Dating” podcast, with Kreider saying Lee was in a very vulnerable state so he wouldn’t want to try anything when asked about where they stand romance-wise.

Lee added that they do have chemistry: “I had to go back and watch the whole show” to see what people were talking about.

“It’s just natural with me and Kevin… I don’t know, I’m blushing right now,” she gushed.

Lee told host Jared Haibon some of the things she liked about Kreider and some other things that she wasn’t so fond of.

She said, “He has a great personality and is obviously good-looking,” before adding: “The thing that turns me off is that he gets a little desperate sometimes with females; I’m, like, ‘Calm down.’

“I don’t know, maybe the show will change him. He gives attention to every single female. I need my guy to be a little boujee.”

The pair also talk about why they’ve found dating in Los Angeles so difficult. Hear more of their interview in the clip above.

