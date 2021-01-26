Darius Rucker Foots The Bill For Entire IHOP Restaurant

Darius Rucker had a surprise in store for patrons at an IHOP restaurant in South Carolina on Sunday.

The kind-hearted “Alright” singer paid for everyone’s meals after dining at the breakfast chain.

“It was a full restaurant. There were a lot of people. I added it up and he paid,” said manager Stephen Vitale, speaking to WMBF News.

Vitale also revealed that the country musician left a “generous” tip for the servers after his meal.

Although the South Carolina native was wearing a mask over his mouth and nose, some of the diners still managed to recognize his famous face.

“It caused a lot of excitement,” Vitale added. “It was a good morning at IHOP.”