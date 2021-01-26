Taylor Swift’s ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’ Gets The Sea Shanty Treatment By U.S. Navy Band

The sea shanty meme has come for Taylor Swift.

On Monday, the U.S. Navy Band debuted a parody video, transforming Swift’s hit “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” into a TikTok-ready sea shanty.

Complete with a hand drum, fiddle, and deep, harmonized vocals, the band members, dressed in military fatigues, belt out a hilarious rendition of the song.

At one point they reference the recent sea shanty phenomenon on social media with the line, “And you hide away and find your peace of mind with some TikTok video that’s much cooler than mine.”

Navy Chief of Information Rear Adm. Charlie Brown praised the band’s parody on Twitter.