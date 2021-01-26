Cardi B Turns To Fans For Advice On ‘Uncomfortable’ Acne Battle

Cardi B is asking Twitter followers to share their skin-care tips.

The “WAP” rapper has been struggling with breakouts on her cheeks and chin, as well as blackheads and dry patches.

The 28-year-old star took to Twitter to ask fans for help on Monday.

I been breaking out lately and my face is extremely dry.I don’t think these products are working.I think it’s the water out here …..What are some good products for little black heads break outs and dry skin on your face ? — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 25, 2021

She also shared a photograph of the “uncomfortable” skin issues she has been battling for the past three months.

This is my cheek…It’s been happening for like 3 months now …Shit really is uncomfortable. pic.twitter.com/Yqb197hKQp — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 25, 2021

The Grammy winner then explained how she had recently visited a dermatologist who recommended she try retinol:

I went to a dermatologist like 2 weeks ago and he gave me that and my face was so dry and it burn https://t.co/9sP6dr8LCs — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 25, 2021

I did I said it in previous post .That gave me some shit that dried my face more and make me get more pours.Thet said it will take 3 months but I don’t got time for that and didn’t give me a reason on why I’m breaking out .I never broke out on my cheeks and chin https://t.co/fL6yt0Rgoi — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 25, 2021

Cardi later said that she wants “to go to a good dermatologist that do blood testing and everything. Get to the root of the problem but I don’t know any.”

The “Hustlers” actress also exchanged some tweets with a Beverly Hills-based esthetician, who offered to visit Cardi’s home.

Girl I know LA is “closed” but I will come to you! Got all my equipment ready to go!! — Nai, the Internet’s Esthetician (@LaBeautyologist) January 25, 2021