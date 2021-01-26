Cardi B Turns To Fans For Advice On ‘Uncomfortable’ Acne Battle

By Sarah Curran.

Cardi B. Photo: Aurore Marechal/ABACAPRESS.COM/CP Images
Cardi B is asking Twitter followers to share their skin-care tips.

The “WAP” rapper has been struggling with breakouts on her cheeks and chin, as well as blackheads and dry patches.

The 28-year-old star took to Twitter to ask fans for help on Monday.

She also shared a photograph of the “uncomfortable” skin issues she has been battling for the past three months.

The Grammy winner then explained how she had recently visited a dermatologist who recommended she try retinol:

Cardi later said that she wants “to go to a good dermatologist that do blood testing and everything. Get to the root of the problem but I don’t know any.”

The “Hustlers” actress also exchanged some tweets with a Beverly Hills-based esthetician, who offered to visit Cardi’s home. 

 

 

