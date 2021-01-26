TikTok User Discovers Paul McCartney Photobombed Her In New York

Always keep an eye out for Paul McCartney.

In a viral TikTok video, user Mae Archie was looking through some photos and discovered the former Beatle photobombing her on a street in New York.

“Taking pictures in NYC then realizing when I get home THE Paul McCartney photobombed me,” Archie wrote over the video of her scrolling through her photos.

She added, “I just left the MET to see the Play It Loud exhibit and was legit looking at the Beatles set and everything.”

The user also explained that she noticed McCartney as she walked by him, claiming he winked at her, and that she was trying to “figure out where she knew him from.”

“You walked past a legend,” one commenter wrote on the post.

“Out of all the spots to photobomb, just like the Abbey Road cover,” another wrote, referencing the zebra pedestrian crossing featured on the cover of the Beatles’ Abbey Road.