Jennifer Lopez, Matthew McConaughey Celebrate 20 Years Of ‘The Wedding Planner’

It’s been 20 years since “The Wedding Planner” was released, and Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey can’t believe it.

The stars of the beloved rom-com joined together on Tuesday to celebrate the milestone anniversary with an Instagram livestream.

“Can you believe it’s been 20 years since ‘The Wedding Planner’?” Lopez gushes to McConaughey, who adds, “Well, when you put it like that. When you say it’s been 20 years… yeah, that’s a while ago.”

After catching up and sharing news about their families, Lopez, 51, shared some stories from set.

“We’ve both done so much… like, ‘Hello, Mr. Oscar winner….’ But it still feels like it was yesterday,” she said. “Like, we were in the middle of that field, with the movie theatre, do you remember doing that scene? You were about to kiss me, and you said to me… I don’t know if you remember this, but you said, ‘Ms. Lopez, I’m going to kiss you now.’ And I was like, ‘Okay?’”

And even after all their success, both Lopez and McConaughey agree, they get questions about “The Wedding Planner” the most.

“I get questions about it all the time, all over the world,” McConaughey, 51, admitted.

He later added that he hopes rom-coms come back, especially after 2020.

“People are going, ‘Can you just give me 90 minutes of escapism and pleasure?’” he said. “Like, they know the couple will get together at the end, they just want to see how. Just want to see that kissing scene at the end and I wanna feel good about it.”

“The Wedding Planner” hit big screens on Jan. 26, 2001. The beloved flick also starred Judy Greer, Justin Chambers, and Bridgette Wilson-Sampras.