Justin Bieber is hard at work on his upcoming album, and on Tuesday took to social media to let Beliebers in on how things are progressing.

In a series of Instagram posts, the Biebs teased his upcoming sixth studio album, his first since 2020’s Changes.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Says His 2014 Arrest Was ‘Not My Finest Hour’

In a third post, Bieber shared a video of himself unleashing on a drum kit, laying down a swinging beat.

“Tryna find that deeeeeep pocket… so fun using our potential and watching it blossom,” he wrote in the caption.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Rides Motorcycle While Filming In Los Angeles River Basins

“So grateful for the gifts god has given me, my hope is to grow into all that God has for me in all areas of my life,” he continued. “First and foremost my relationship with my incredible wife. What a blessing to have the opportunity to grow. God uses our potential to unlock our purpose! Go out there today and maximize your potential and watch fulfillment in your heart start to grow!”

While an official release date has yet to be announced, Bieber has previously told fans that he was close to completing the as-yet-untitled album.

“Finishing this album. Stay tuned,” Bieber wrote in an Instagram Story post he shared last week.