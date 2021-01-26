Timbaland Reveals Drake Has Been Requesting A Justin Timberlake And Usher ‘Verzuz’ Battle

There’s only one “Verzuz” battle that Drake wants to see.

The Toronto-born rapper has been encouraging Timbaland to get Justin Timberlake and Usher to become the next acts that go head to head on the Instagram Live show.

Timbaland revealed how Drizzy has been dropping requests while being interviewed by “Jalen & Jacoby“ on ESPN.

Jalen Rose offers some suggestions for the next Verzuz battle, and they are on point! (Via @JalenandJacoby) pic.twitter.com/NlzqiBgsJ7 — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) January 25, 2021

“Yes, we know,” replied the record producer after the hosts suggested Usher and Justin Timberlake should take part in “Verzuz”.

“It’s so funny, Drake hit me up too about it, too,” he continued. “He said, ‘We gotta make that happen.’ I said, ‘Soon to come. Soon to come.'”

When the hosts proposed that Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliott would be a great matchup, Timbaland agreed, “The best party that could ever happen on ‘Verzuz’.”

Timbaland debuted “Verzuz” with Swizz Beatz last year.

The show has since been host to battles between acts like Ashanti And Keyshia Cole, as well as Gucci Mane and Jeezy.