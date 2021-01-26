FKA Twigs Debuts Headie One, Fred Again.. Collab ‘Don’t Judge Me’

FKA Twigs has an emotional new track, “Don’t Judge Me”.

The singer collaborated with London rapper Headie One and producer Fred Again.. on the new single and music video.

Twigs enlisted director Emmanuel Adjei, who also co-directed the Beyoncé film “Black Is King”, for the visual, which features the songstress dancing in an empty room.

Headie One also appears in the video, along with several scenes with the art installation Fons Americanus by Kara Walker.

so proud to release don’t judge me into the world. this project is very personal and special to me. it was an honour to shoot with kara walkers fountain exploring the interconnection of black history between africa, america and europe. pic.twitter.com/YvlG3PgqMz — FKA twigs (@FKAtwigs) January 26, 2021

Twigs thanked her fans for allowing her to release the video, revealing, “This project is very personal and special to me.”

“Don’t Judge Me” is Twigs’s first full song since her acclaimed 2019 album, Magdalene.