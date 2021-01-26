Spike Lee’s ‘Da 5 Bloods’ Sweeps National Board Of Review Awards

The winners have been announced for this year’s National Board of Review Awards, and Spike Lee’s Netflix drama “Da 5 Bloods” swept the competition.

“Da 5 Bloods” took home three awards, winning in the Best Film, Best Director, and Best Ensemble categories.

“Sound of Metal” star Riz Ahmed won the Best Actor honours, while Best Actress went to Carey Mulligan for her performance in “Promising Young Woman”. In addition, Chadwick Boseman was honoured posthumously with the NBR Icon award.

Here’s the complete list of the 2020 winners:

Best Film

“Da 5 Bloods”

Best Director

Spike Lee, “Da 5 Bloods”

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

Best Actress

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Best Supporting Actor

Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”

Best Supporting Actress

Youn Yuh-jung, “Minari”

Best Adapted Screenplay

Paul Greengrass and Luke Davies, “News of the World”

Best Original Screenplay

Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari”

Breakthrough Performance

Sidney Flanigan, “Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

Best Directorial Debut

Channing Godfrey Peoples, “Miss Juneteenth”

Best Animated Feature

“Soul”

Best Foreign Language Film

“La Llorona”

Best Documentary

“Time”

NBR Icon Award

Chadwick Boseman

NBR Freedom of Expression Award

“One Night in Miami…”

NBR Spotlight Award

Radha Blank, “The Forty-Year-Old Version”

Best Ensemble

“Da 5 Bloods”

Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography

Joshua James Richards, “Nomadland”

Top Films (in alphabetical order)

“First Cow”

“The Forty-Year-Old Version”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“The Midnight Sky”

“Minari”

“News of the World”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Soul”

“Sound of Metal”

Top 5 Foreign Language Films (in alphabetical order)

“Apples”

“Collective”

“Dear Comrades”

“The Mole Agent”

“Night of the Kings”

Top 5 Documentaries (in alphabetical order)

“All In: The Fight for Democracy”

“Boys State”

“Dick Johnson Is Dead”

“Miss Americana”

“The Truffle Hunters”

Top 10 Independent Films (in alphabetical order)

“The Climb”

“Driveways”

“Farewell Amor”

“Miss Juneteenth”

“The Nest”

“Never Rarely Sometimes Always”

“The Outpost”

“Relic”

“Saint Frances”

“Wolfwalkers”