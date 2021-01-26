Prince Charles Shares Special Message In Honour Of Holocaust Memorial Day

Prince Charles is sharing a special message ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day.

As Patron of the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, the royal, 72, recorded a greeting for this year’s virtual Holocaust Memorial Day event on Wednesday.

“As I speak, the last generation of living witnesses is tragically passing from this world, so the task of bearing witness falls to us,” the Prince of Wales said, via People. “That is why the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, of which I am so proud to be Patron, has this year chosen the theme — ‘Be the Light in the Darkness.’ ”

Adding, “This is not a task for one time only; nor is it a task for one generation, or one person. It is for all people, all generations, and all time. This is our time when we can, each in our own way, be the light that ensures the darkness can never return.”

Following the virtual ceremony on Wednesday, Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess Of Cornwall, will join a national moment of lighting the darkness. This year, because of COVID-19 regulations, the lighting will be a compilation video of survivors and people across the U.K. who have lit candles and placed them in their windows instead of an in-person gathering.

Charles has been Patron of the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust since 2015.