Netflix Shares Terrifying Trailer For New Docuseries ‘Crime Scene: The Vanishing At The Cecil Hotel’

A new documentary series from Netflix is on its way, and it looks terrifying.

Director Joe Berlinger (“Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes”) serves up his latest, “Crime Scene: The Vanishing At The Cecil Hotel”.

The new series “deconstructs the mythology and mystery surrounding infamous locations in contemporary crime,” declares Netflix’s synopsis, noting that the infamous Cecil Hotel in downtown Los Angeles has long been linked with some of the city’s most notorious crimes, “from untimely deaths to housing serial killers.”

Netflix

The first season of “Crime Scene” focuses on the 2013 case involving college student Elisa Lam, who was staying at the Cecil when she mysteriously vanished.

Lam’s disappearance ignited a media frenzy, and wound up mobilizing a global community of internet sleuths playing amateur detective as they tried to solve the case.

“Lam’s disappearance, the latest chapter in the hotel’s complex history, offers a chilling and captivating lens into one of L.A.’s most nefarious settings,” the synopsis concludes.

“Crime Scene: The Vanishing At The Cecil Hotel” makes its debut on Wednesday, Feb. 10.