Paris Hilton Reveals She’s Undergoing IVF Treatment To Start A Family With Boyfriend Carter Reum: ‘I’m Really Excited’

Paris Hilton is ready to start a family.

The “Simple Life” alum, 39, discussed motherhood and her relationship with beau Carter Reum with Mara Schiavocampo on “The Trend Reporter with Mara” podcast.

“He is just my dream guy… [Carter’s] 100 per cent [the one]. We talk about [planning a wedding] all the time and planning our baby’s names and all of that,” she gushed. “So, I’m really excited to just move on for the next step of my life, and finally just have a real life.”

And that “next step” is motherhood.

“We have been doing the IVF, so I can pick twins if I like,” Hilton revealed. “Kim [Kardashian] is actually the one who told me about that. I didn’t even know anything about it.”

While Hilton has no children of her own, she is an aunt to sister Nicky Hilton’s two daughters, Lily-Grace, 4, and Teddy, 3.

Later on in the interview, Hilton spilled some beauty secrets.

“I look the same because I’ve never done anything. I feel so proud. I’m 100 per cent natural. I’ve never had Botox. I’ve never done a filler. I’ve never had any plastic surgery whatsoever,” she explained. “And the one piece of advice my mom told me since I was, like, seven years old is to stay out of the sun!”