NBC Unveils First Trailer For New Sitcom ‘Kenan’, Starring ‘SNL’ Veteran Kenan Thompson

Kenan Thompson has a new show coming up, and this time it won’t start off with the phrase, “Live from New York, it’s Saturday night!”

On Tuesday, NBC dropped the first trailer for “Kenan”, a new single-camera sitcom starring the veteran “Saturday Night Live” cast member.

Thompson plays a widowed father (also named Kenan) who’s juggling a high-profile job as the host of an Atlanta morning show and raising his two young daughters.

The show focuses on the familial relationships as Kenan tries to reclaim his life after his wife’s death, with the not-always-helpful help of his brother (Thompson’s “SNL” co-star Chris Redd) and father-in-law (“Miami Vice” star Don Johnson), a gallivanting saxophone player who missed out on much of his daughter’s childhood and is determined to make up for it by becoming a part of his granddaughters’ lives.

Thompson, the cast and producers spoke about the new series during a session for the virtual Television Critics Association winter press tour, which kicked off Tuesday.

“It was a long process, starting with finding someone to settle on the idea with,” Thompson explained, adding that he and exec producer Jackie Clarke, who wrote the pilot, “had a similar idea for what kind of show people hadn’t seen before — how to put a new twist on the ‘uplifting father figure’ kind of show.”

As Thompson pointed out, his journey to having a sitcom on the air has been a long one, with two previous concepts with different producing teams having been scrapped.

“Three different ideas, three different teams of people,” Thompson said. “Then we pivoted into a morning show idea, and it had a similar energy to what people might expect, given my ‘SNL’ energy.”

As for how “Kenan” will affect his role on “SNL”, Thompson said he has no plans to leave the show.

“I think we’re living in a different time,” he explained. “There was a time when people would leave the show to go into their career. But I’m of a different kind of thinking. I think you can do both.”

“Kenan” debuts Tuesday, Feb. 16; Thompson will also be seen in a new episode of “SNL”, featuring host John Krasinski and musical guest Machine Gun Kelly, airing Saturday, Jan. 30 at 11:35 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on Global.