Couple Documents Their Adventures In Polyamory In HBO Max Docuseries ‘There Is No I In Threesome’

A sexually adventurous couple have documented their polyamorous journey, with the results on display in HBO Max’s upcoming docuseries “There Is No ‘I’ in Threesome”.

In a new trailer, filmmaker Ollie introduces himself and fiancée Zoe. “We got engaged one year ago and have been in an open relationship for three months,” he says.

In fact, each are dating other people, which leads to the pair experiencing their “first threesome.”

As Lucks explains, “The idea is to highlight an alternative to monogamy. That you can have your cake and eat it too.”

He then adds ominously, “That’s how it started anyway.”

The next scene finds Lucks revealing he now has “a girlfriend as well as a fiancée,” with their situation turning complicated when Zoe becomes getting jealous.

“Just don’t go see her all the time,” she tells him.

In another scene, Zoe wonders if they’ve gone too far. “If it wasn’t for this film, would you leave me?” she asks.

HBO MAX

“It’s an experiment in love, a test of a commitment,” reads onscreen graphics concluding the trailer, “but in the end someone always gets screwed.”

“There Is No ‘I’ in Threesome” begins streaming on Feb. 11.