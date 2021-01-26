Steven Spielberg’s Son Sawyer Makes Screen Debut In Creepy Horror Flick ‘Honeydew’

The son of one of Hollywood’s most acclaimed directors is making his screen debut, and it’s kind of disturbing.

Sawyer Spielberg, son of Steven Spielberg, is featured in a new trailer for an upcoming horror movie called “Honeydew”.

In the trailer, Spielberg, 28, co-stars with Malin Barr as a couple travelling in a remote, rural area of New England where lodging is scarce. When their beat-up old car breaks down, they seek shelter at the home of an elderly farmer (Barbara Kingsley) and her oddball son.

The film’s synopsis, however, doesn’t offer much more. “Strange cravings and hallucinations befall a young couple after seeking shelter in the home of an aging farmer and her peculiar son,” the synopsis reads.

“’Honeydew’ is built around a sort of modern-day Hansel and Gretel narrative that follows two relatively opposite lovers through a strange and dark rural landscape, which offers the more seeking of the two an opportunity to veer off the course and follow his impulses without judgment or consequences — or so he thinks,” the film’s director, Devereux Milburn, told Bloody Disgusting.

After making its debut at the Tribeca Film Festival, “Honeydew” is scheduled to premiere in theatres on March 12 and on demand on April 13.