Dave Grohl Reveals ‘Waiting On A War’ Was Inspired By Childhood Belief He’d Be Killed In A War

Foo Fighters are dropping a new album next week, and one of the singles already released from the band’s upcoming offering is “Waiting on a War”.

The song is a deeply personal one for frontman Dave Grohl, who revealed the song’s origin in an interview with BBC News.

According to Grohl, it all stems from growing up on the outskirts of Washington, DC during the height of the Cold War.

If nuclear bombs began flying, given his proximity to the Pentagon, he worried that “if there was a war, we would be the first people to die.”

As a result, he added, “I would have these dreams of missiles in the sky and soldiers in my backyard. I vividly remember a dream where I was standing in my backyard and I saw a soldier come out from behind a tree and, as I turned to run back to my bedroom, I was shot in the back. So I just always imagined that there was going to be a war and that’s how I would die at 11 or 12 years old.”

Those childhood memories came flooding back when his young daughter recently asked him, “Dad, is there going to be a war?”

“I guess that she’d turned on the television and had seen something about North Korea or Iran, or whatever it was,” he explained. “But it immediately brought me back to those dreams, and it was heart-breaking to think that she was feeling that same hopeless fear that I had when I was a kid.”

As he pointed out, children in this era may not have anxiety about nuclear annihilation like he did, but it’s not like there’s not plenty of other things to worry about.

“It’s a very difficult time for any kid, with the pandemic and the quarantines and lockdowns,” admitted Grohl.

“I think it’s important to somehow instil hope, not just in our kids but in the world, because I’ve always considered myself a hopeful person,” he added. “It’s the thing that gets me to the end of every day.”