Robert Rodriguez To Reboot ‘Spy Kids’ Franchise

One of the biggest family-friendly franchises of the 2000s is poised for a comeback.

Deadline reports that Skydance Media has optioned the rights to reimagine “Spy Kids”, with director Robert Rodriguez onboard to write and direct a new reboot.

As Deadline points out, 2001’s “Spy Kids” and its three sequels (the most recent debuting in 2011) have earned a combined $550 million at the worldwide box office.

Rodriguez has been busy recently delving into a whole other franchise, having directed an episode of Disney+ series “The Mandalorian”, and also signing on to direct the spinoff, “The Book of Boba Fett”.

Other upcoming projects for Rodriguez include teaming with “America’s Got Talent” judge Sofia Vergara to produce a new “Zorro” series for NBC.

At this point, details about the “Spy Kids” reboot are sketchy, and it’s not known if any of the original films’ stars will be returning in some capacity.