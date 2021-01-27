Wendy Williams Throws Shade At Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter And His Mistress Sharina Hudson, Mentions Their Daughter On Her Show

Wendy Williams threw shade at her ex-husband Kevin Hunter and his mistress Sharina Hudson, even name-dropping their baby, during Tuesday’s episode of her show.

Williams had previously addressed reports that her ex had fathered another woman’s daughter, but this was the first time she’d mentioned it on her show.

After sharing a clip from her documentary film “Wendy Williams: What a Mess!” during her “Hot Topics” segment, the host called out Hudson.

“Welcome to Hot Topics, Sharina Hudson!” Williams said, adding: “Getting out of my car… with my money.”

“Good morning, Journey,” she continued of the little one.

“She’ll be almost three — I think she’ll be three next month, don’t you know.”

“Good morning, Kelvin,” Williams then added of her ex, emphasizing the legal spelling of his name.

She continued, “It’s my truth.”

Williams announced she was divorcing Hunter back in April 2019 after almost 22 years of marriage.

She previously told the New York Times, “Kevin had a major indiscretion that he will have to deal with for the rest of his life.

“An indiscretion that I will not deal with.”