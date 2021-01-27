Colin Firth Reviews Stanley Tucci’s Internet-Famous Negroni On ‘The Late Show’

Colin Firth is a fan of Stanley Tucci’s mixology.

On Tuesday night, the two “Supernova” stars appeared on Global’s “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”, where the subject of Tucci’s Internet-famous Negroni came up.

RELATED: Stanley Tucci On His 20-Year Friendship With Colin Firth: ‘We Don’t Seem To Really Get Bored Of Each Other’

It all stemmed from an Instagram post last spring, in which Tucci demonstrated how to mix a Negroni for his 466,000 followers.

Asked if he’d tasted Tucci’s drink, Firth said he had, but then held back his opinion, joking, “I feel drunk with power now.”

Finally he admitted, Tucci’s Negroni is “exquisite.”

RELATED: Colin Firth And Stanley Tucci’s Love Faces The Ultimate Challenge In New ‘Supernova’ Trailer

Firth and Tucci also opened up about their decades-long friendship.

“We seem to not get tired of each other—and it’s funny because we’re both incredibly boring,” Tucci said.

The actors originally met on the 2001 HBO film “Conspiracy”, about the Nazis’ Wannsee Conference in 1942, to which Firth joked that Tucci was “the nicest Nazi I’ve met.”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”, airs weeknights at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global.