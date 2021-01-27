FKA Twigs Opens Up About Suffering Horrific Racist Abuse From Robert Pattinson’s Fans While They Dated: ‘He Was Their White Prince Charming’

FKA Twigs spoke out about the horrific racist abuse she endured from fans while dating Robert Pattinson in a candid new chat with Louis Theroux.

During her appearance on the “Grounded With Louis Theroux” podcast, Twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, said: “People just called me the most hurtful and ignorant and horrible names on the planet. He was their white Prince Charming, and they considered he should be with someone white and blonde and not me.”

Twigs and Pattinson started dating in 2014 before reportedly getting engaged in 2015. They then split in 2017.

RELATED: FKA Twigs Shows Support For Sia After She Alleges Shia LaBeouf ‘Conned’ Her into ‘Adulterous Relationship’

The musician continued, “It’s essentially bullying, and it does affect you psychologically. It was really deeply horrific, and I think it was at a time where I felt like I couldn’t really talk about it.

“I feel like if I was going through that now, I would be able to talk about it and do some good with it. But I don’t know whether it was because of my age or because of the social climate or being Black and from Cheltenham and from a low-income family and having to genuinely work twice as hard at everything I do to get a seat at the table.”

“Say if I was wearing a red dress, they would have a monkey in a red dress, or I was on a bike, they would find a monkey on a bike,” Twigs said of the comments being extremely racist.

The star told Theroux that she now loves the way she looks despite being hurt by damaging comments in the past.

“But just for everyone to know, I now love how I look and I’m very confident,” Twigs said, calling it “deeply unfair” how she was made to feel “so self-conscious” at the time.

Twigs also spoke about being in an abusive relationship with Shia LaBeouf during the interview.