Nora Roberts ‘Appalled’ By Conservative Fan Backlash To Alyssa Milano Casting In ‘Brazen Virtue’

Alyssa Milano is set to star in the new film “Brazen Virtue”, but not everyone is happy about it.

On Tuesday, Netflix announced the actress will star in the film based on the romantic thriller by Nora Roberts, which sparked backlash from conservative fans who are unhappy with Milano’s outspoken liberal politics.

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, Roberts responded to the controversy, fully backing Milano.

“I’m delighted Ms. Milano’s been cast in the adaptation of ‘Brazen Virtue’ for Netflix,” Roberts said. “To say I was stunned and appalled by some of the comments regarding the announcement on my Facebook page is a wild understatement. I spoke my piece, posted it publicly, and stand by it and Ms. Milano. To those who state they’ll never read my work again due to differing political viewpoints and opinions, or because a talented, experienced actor will play a role, I can only say that’s their choice. I believe Ms. Milano and I will survive it.”

The author followed up her statement with a Facebook post to defend Milano’s casting and hit back at nasty comments directed toward the actress.

“I’m simply and sincerely appalled,” she wrote. “The vitriol, the hatred, the anger, the bitterness and the demands are astounding to me.”

Roberts continued, “I’m a liberal Democrat. always have been, always will be. And as one, I’ve always believed everyone has a right to their political beliefs, and has a right to express their opinions. But I don’t have to tolerate insults and ugliness on my page… others have used outright slurs against an actress, while claiming she should keep her opinions to herself.”

“Some will never read me again because Milano will headline this adaption,” she added. “One reader stated she intended to BURN all my books in her collection for this choice of actress. Think about that. Burning books. Get a visual? I sure do. Another claims she can only support ‘like-minded’ artists. Really? I only imagine the books, songs, movies I’d have missed if I felt this way and refused to read, watch, listen to those who contributed to or performed them who hold different political viewpoints from my own.”

Finally, Roberts concluded, “Watch the movie when it comes out, or don’t. But lobbing nastiness at an actress or threatening me doesn’t do anything but illustrate your own limitations.”

In the film, Milano is set to play Grace, a master writer whose life is turned upside down when her sister is killed, revealing a double life as a webcam performer. Grace soon finds herself heavily involved with the case, despite warnings from its lead detective.

ET Canada has reached out to Milano’s rep for comment.