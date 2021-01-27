Kristen Stewart Transforms Into Princess Diana In First Look At ‘Spencer’ Biopic

A first look image of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in the upcoming biopic “Spencer” has been released.

The Lady Di movie is now being filmed in Germany, with Stewart donning a red coat and black hat in the recently-released photo.

The likes of Timothy Spall, Sean Harris and Sally Hawkins also star in the eagerly-anticipated flick, which is expected to be released in the fall, according to Variety.

The Pablo Larraín-directed and Steven Knight-scripted film follows “a critical weekend in the early ’90s when Diana decided her marriage to Prince Charles wasn’t working,” Deadline reported.

The drama, which will see Diana “veer from a path that put her in line to one day be queen,” takes place over Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day around 1992.

Back in June when the news broke that Stewart would take on the role, Larraín told Deadline: “We all grew up, at least I did in my generation, reading and understanding what a fairy tale is. Usually, the prince comes and finds the princess, invites her to become his wife and eventually she becomes queen. That is the fairytale.”

“When someone decides not to be the queen, and says, ‘I’d rather go and be myself,’ it’s a big big decision, a fairytale upside down. I’ve always been very surprised by that and thought it must have been very hard to do. That is the heart of the movie,” he added. “How and why do you decide to do that? It’s a great universal story that can reach millions and millions of people, and that’s what we want to do. We want to make a movie that goes wide, connects with a worldwide audience that is interested in such a fascinating life.”