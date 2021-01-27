Inaugural Poet Amanda Gorman To Take Part In Super Bowl LV Pregame Show

Amanda Gorman is once again stepping onto the world stage.

The 22-year-old poet will be taking part in the Super Bowl LV pregame show on Sunday, Feb. 7.

“Good Morning America” confirmed the news on Wednesday.

Gorman was catapulted to instant stardom after reciting “The Hill We Climb” during Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd will take the halftime stage and Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church will be performing the U.S. National Anthem.

H.E.R. is also set to perform her rendition of “America The Beautiful”.

Just 22,000 fans will be permitted into the stands to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 7.