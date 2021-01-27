Kelly Clarkson Belts Out Soulful Rendition Of H.E.R.’s ‘Hard Place’

By Katie Colley.

Kelly Clarkson is taking on H.E.R. for her latest cover.

On Wednesday’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the host opened the show with a soulful rendition of H.E.R.’s 2019 hit “Hard Place”.

“Oh, I’m caught between your love and a hard place / Oh, I wish there was a right way,” belts out Clarkson during her “Kellyoke” segment.

The “American Idol” alum has recently performed covers of The Chicks’ “Sin Wagon”, Kylie Minogue’s “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head”, and Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams“, among many others.

