Jared Leto Reveals He Almost Signed A Pre-Fame Billie Eilish After She Played His Private Party

The story of Billie Eilish’s success could’ve had a lot more Jared Leto in it.

On Tuesday, Leto appeared on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” and revealed that he very nearly signed a pre-fame Eilish and her brother-producer Finneas to a recording contract.

“I met them through [film producer] Emma Ludbrook and [agent] Tom Windish, I believe. They weren’t signed, and I thought that maybe I would try and sign them, they were so incredibly talented and just special people,” Leto said. “The music is one thing, but I think they’re just incredibly intelligent, really empathetic, just really good people, and I quite like them a lot.”

He admitted, though, that he wasn’t totally sold on the musical duo until he invited them to play a private dinner party for 12 people.

“I said, ‘Hey, will you guys come and play a couple of songs?’ and they were, like, ‘Yeah, sure,’ and they showed up with a Guitar Center p.a. and played the most heartbreakingly beautiful music with, like, you know, it shouldn’t have sounded that good, it was impossible that it sounded that good,” Leto recalled.

The “Little Things” actor added, “I remember Leo DiCaprio was there and a couple of other people and they were just, like, ‘How did you find these people and, like, who are they?’ Everyone was just jaws on the floor, 12 people max at my place in the hills. Yeah, just great people. I’m huge fans, too.”

Thankfully, despite Leto not signing them, Eilish and Finneas managed to find success anyway.