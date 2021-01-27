‘Nancy Drew’ Actress Leah Lewis Shares Sweet Tribute After Her Beloved Rescue Dog Floyd Passes Away

Leah Lewis paid a heartwarming tribute to her beloved rescue dog, Floyd, in a new PETA video shared exclusively by ET Canada.

The “Nancy Drew” and “The Half Of It” star urges people to adopt, not shop in a sweet new video that was filmed with her pup just before he tragically passed away.

Lewis shares Floyd’s adorable adoption story in the clip, revealing that he was a “foster fail.”

“Within like… two days, I was like, ‘I have to adopt this dog,’” she says. “It kind of unlocks this nurturing part of you that I never really knew that I had, and I think that it’s really special.”

“The experience of taking care of a dog and having that companion and building that friendship, it’s really all the same,” Lewis points out. “So why not take in a dog [who] needs a home?”

The actress joins a long list of celebrities — including Krysten Ritter, Tom Hardy, Gregg Sulkin, John Stamos, Sia, and Emma Kenney — who have teamed up with PETA or its affiliates in the past to promote animal adoption.