‘The Walking Dead’ Sends Strong Message To Anti-LGBTQ+ Viewers: ‘Please Unfollow Us’

“The Walking Dead” is stamping down on “hateful discrimination” from fans.

A message posted to the show’s Twitter page on Wednesday made it clear that there is “no place” for anti-LGBTQ+ viewers in their fandom.

“Hi, hello. If LGBTQ+ characters on television (or anywhere) make you uncomfortable or angry, please unfollow us,” the tweet began.

— The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) January 26, 2021

Adding, “While we also encourage you to look within and be more accepting, know that there is no place in our fandom for hateful discrimination or wilful ignorance. Thank you.”

The statement is most likely related to spin-off show, “The Walking Dead: World Beyond”, which recently featured two male characters, Felix and Will, kissing on screen.

Jelani Alladin, who plays Will, later reposted the tweet to his own account.

@TWDWorldBeyond @NicoTortorella — JelaniAlladin (@JelaniAlladin) January 26, 2021

“Forever this. Proud to be back at work on @TWDWorldBeyond and bring this LGBTQIA relationship to life,” he added.

The actor also tagged Nico Tortorella, who plays Felix.