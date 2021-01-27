Warner Bros. Debuts New Sizzle Reel Featuring First Look At Will Smith In ‘King Richard’, ‘The Sopranos’ Prequel And More

2021 is shaping up to be a big year for movies.

On Wednesday, Warner Bros. released a brand new sizzle real, promoting its slate of 2021 releases set to simultaneously hit theatres and the HBO Max streaming service in the U.S.

Among the features teased, “The Sopranos” fans are getting their first look at footage from the upcoming prequel “The Many Saints of Newark”, starring the late James Gandolfini’s son Michael as a young Tony Soprano.

Sports fans also have reason to be excited, with the sizzle reel offering a first look at Will Smith in “King Richard”, in which he plays Richard Williams, the father of iconic American tennis duo Venus and Serena Williams.

Other movies teased in the big trailer include “Dune”, “The Suicide Squad”, the Clint Eastwood-starring “Cry Macho”, “The Conjuring” director James Wan’s “Malignant”, the sequel “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It”, “Godzilla vs. Kong”, “Space Jam: A New Legacy”, “Judas and the Black Messiah”, “The Little Things”, “Tom & Jerry: The Movie”, “Mortal Kombat”, “Those Who Wish Me Dead”, “In the Heights” and “Reminiscence”.

The upcoming third sequel to “The Matrix” is also teased in the reel, though no footage from the film was included.