Phoebe Dynevor Reveals Which ‘Bridgerton’ Sex Scene Was The ‘Hardest To Shoot’

There were numerous sex scenes in the hit Netflix show “Bridgerton”, but lead actress Phoebe Dynevor has now revealed which was the “hardest” to shoot.

Dynevor, who shot most of the scenes alongside Regé-Jean Page (Simon Basset), said she found a scene showing her character Daphne Bridgerton masturbating very difficult to film.

She told Glamour, “That was the hardest scene to shoot. That’s saying something, because there were a lot of difficult scenes to shoot.”

Further explaining, “You feel very vulnerable in those scenes. We did the intimate scenes like stunts — we blocked them out, so you have yoga balls in between you and all sorts of things that never make you feel exposed in any way. You always feel safe. I’d rehearse with Regé so much that we both knew what we were doing. It felt very practical.”

“But on my own, it’s a different thing,” she went on. “The stage directions are very specific: You have to have an orgasm. It’s a difficult thing to rehearse, which means you don’t. You just do it.”

Credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX © 2020

The stars of the show worked with intimacy coordinator, Lizzy Talbot, to prepare for the more intimate scenes, with Dynevor previously saying how important it was to have the show approach sex from a female gaze.

“I always get back to the fact that Lizzy was on set for that scene,” the actress told the publication. “If we didn’t have an intimacy coordinator, it would be our director, who was a male, coming up to me and telling me what to do. That would have been awkward.”

“I felt so safe in the knowledge that Lizzy was there, so that if something went wrong or the director wanted something different he could speak to her first,” she shared. “I think it would have been a very difficult experience if Lizzy hadn’t been on set protecting me and looking after me. No one wants to be told how to orgasm by a man.”

Dynevor’s comments come after it was revealed the much-talked about show would be returning for a second season.