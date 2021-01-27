Mandy Moore Discusses ‘Unexpected’ Pregnancy After ‘Suspected Endometriosis’

Mandy Moore is getting candid about the fertility struggles she faced before becoming pregnant with her first child.

The “This Is Us” star is preparing to welcome a baby boy with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

In a new interview with Romper, the actress admitted that it still feels surreal to be expecting.

RELATED: Mandy Moore Cancels Plans To Spend Christmas With Family, Will Instead Be ‘Hunkering Down At Home’

“The little things kind of get me,” she said. “Like, I was online buying pacifiers yesterday and I just turned to my husband and I was like, It’s real. There’s going to be a little human that needs a pacifier.”

Moore initially believed that surgery would be necessary for her to become pregnant, as doctors “suspected” she had endometriosis.

“I was fully prepared to go have surgery and fix my uterus and hopefully get rid of the endometriosis, if it was there,” the 36-year-old recalled. “It was nice to have a plan and to know ‘Okay, well this is why I haven’t been pregnant yet.'”

RELATED: Mandy Moore Shares Stunning New Pic From Maternity Shoot

As she awaited the operation, a doctor called to tell Moore that she was ovulating, noting there was a slim chance of conceiving given the issues with her uterus.

“So I was like, all right, whatever,” she continued. “And lo and behold.”

Moore went on, “I guess I understand why doctors tell you, like, ‘Oh, just try for a year, and then if nothing happens, you can start sort of investigating.'”

Adding, “But I was like, ‘Man, I wish I had known before.’ It would have been a game changer had I had that information.”

Even after the “I Wanna Be With You” singer found out that she was expecting, Moore continued to remain careful with her expectations.

“Because of this issue with my uterus, I was very hesitant to believe it and put any stock in it,” she said. “I sort of was holding my breath until 12 weeks.”

RELATED: Mandy Moore Shares Pics Of Stuffed Replica Of Late Dog

Moore adds that she wants to “raise an intelligent, feminist, loving, compassionate young man, who respects women, and who understands boundaries.”