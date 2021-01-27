Former ‘Bachelorette’ Andi Dorfman Shares Her Thoughts On Clare Crawley, Dale Moss’ Split

Not only did Andi Dorfman and Clare Crawley both take part in Juan Pablo Galavis’ memorable season of “The Bachelor”, but they also both went on to become “The Bachelorette”.

Despite their best efforts, each of their relationships ended in heartbreak, with Crawley’s making headlines just last week.

RELATED: ‘The Bachelorette’: Dale Moss Announces Split From Clare Crawley

During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live”, Dorfman was asked by a fan whether she was shocked by the breakup and if she believed the 39-year-old would ever return as “The Bachelorette”, a second time around.

“I mean, yeah, it did get derailed. It’s hard to do it again, but I thought her season was good! I thought it was off to a nice, good, kind of crazy, train wreck of a start, which is what you always want in a ‘Bachelorette’, and it ended in a fairy tale, which is also what you always want,” Dorfman shared.

“I wouldn’t say I’m surprised or not surprised,” the 33-year-old said of Crawley’s sudden split. “I try to not get in anyone’s business. I come from a failed engagement from that show, so I try to kind of support whether it fails or succeeds, to be honest.”

RELATED: Dale Moss Says There’s ‘No One Person To Blame’ In Clare Crawley Breakup

Back in May 2014, Dorfman got engaged to Josh Murray during the season 10 finale of the reality dating series. However, in January 2015, the couple announced that they would be going their separate ways.