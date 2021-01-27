Patton Oswalt To Host Sundance Awards Ceremony Featuring Diego Luna, Alison Brie, Cynthia Erivo

The 2021 Sundance Film Festival will be mostly virtual this year, including the festival’s annual awards ceremony.

This year, Patton Oswalt will host the honours in a digital ceremony on Feb. 4. The event will feature appearances by Diego Luna, Alison Brie, “Unorthodox” star Shira Haas, as well as members of the festival jury including Cynthia Erivo and filmmakers Julie Dash and Joshua Oppenheimer.

During Sundance’s run from Jan. 28 to Feb. 3, the festival will also host several high-profile virtual discussions with filmmakers and casts.

Virtual panels featuring filmmakers and stars in festival films include Questlove, Rebecca Hall, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno, Ed Helms and more. Following the event, viewers can find the panels on the Sundance Institute’s YouTube channel.