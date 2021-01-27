Lilly Singh Finally Fulfills Her Vision Board Dream Of Appearing On ‘The Ellen Show’

Going on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” has long been a dream for Lilly Singh.

On Wednesday, the star of Global’s “A Little Late” appeared virtually on the daytime talk show and off the bat she expressed her amazement at the opportunity.

“I’m acting professional and calm, but I’m dying inside. Please know that I’m dying inside right now,” she told DeGeneres.

Singh also explained that going on Ellen’s show has long been on her “vision board,” to the point that fans have often Photoshopped her into pics with the daytime host.

But most important was Singh’s mom’s opinion.

“No matter what you do in life, no matter what movie, no what TV show, I do not care,” Singh says her mom once told her, “unless you get to go on Ellen’s show.”

Singh’s mom also made her promise that if she ever does go on “The Ellen Show”, she has to bring her to the set.

When she told her mom that her upcoming appearance on the show would be over Zoom, her mom responded, “Oh, that doesn’t count.”

“A Little Late With Lilly Singh” airs weeknights at 12:37 a.m. ET/PT on Global.