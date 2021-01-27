Kate Middleton Reunites With Two Holocaust Survivors She Met In 2017, Marks Holocaust Remembrance Day With Special Video Call

Kate Middleton made a very special video call to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day on Wednesday, Jan. 27.

The Duchess of Cambridge reunited with two familiar faces on the call; Holocaust survivors Zigi Shipper and Manfred Goldberg, whom she and husband Prince William first met during their 2017 visit to a concentration camp in Poland.

The adorable pair met back in 1944 in the camps before they met again by chance, and have been friends ever since.

Two students, Maxwell Horner and Farah Ali, who become Holocaust Educational Trust Ambassadors after visiting concentration camps, also joined the trio on the call.

RELATED: Kate Middleton Praises The ‘Amazing Things’ Nurses Do

“I will never forget the first time when we met in 2017 and your stories have stuck with me since then. It’s important that these stories are passed on to the next generation,” Kate said.

“The stories you have shared with me, and your dedication in educating the younger generation about your experiences and the horrors of the Holocaust shows extreme strength and such bravery.” — The Duchess of Cambridge#HolocaustMemorialDay #HMD2021 pic.twitter.com/pFmUxDMaqb — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) January 27, 2021

Shipper and Goldberg, who called their initial meeting with the royals a “highlight of our lives,” opened up about their experiences and memories of the Holocaust during the call, with Goldberg telling Kate how it was a “daily lottery to survive.”

RELATED: Prince William And Kate Middleton Welcomed A New Puppy

On #HolocaustMemorialDay we commemorate and honour the victims and survivors of the Holocaust, and of recent genocides. We must never forget. pic.twitter.com/zafzODVFNd — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) January 27, 2021

The royal said, “The stories you both have shared with me again today, and your dedication in educating the younger generation about your experiences and the horrors of the Holocaust shows extreme strength and such bravery. It’s so important and so inspirational, so thank you so much once again for once again sharing your stories with me and for all the work you do in sharing your experiences.”

Holocaust Remembrance Day is an international memorial day on Jan. 27, commemorating the end of the horrors of the Holocaust that occurred during the Second World War.

See posts below by other celebrities to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day on social media:

This photo was taken at the Hall of Remembrance at the US Holocaust Memorial museum.

I took a day off while filming WW84 in 2018 and went to light a candle at the Auchwitz wall in remembrance of my grandfather and his family…https://t.co/8rcPCJj6Pu pic.twitter.com/bfxno86G85 — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) January 27, 2021

Today—on International Holocaust Remembrance Day—we remember the six million Jews, and the Roma and Sinti, Slavs, disabled persons, LGBTQ+ individuals, and many others, murdered by the Nazi regime and its collaborators. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) January 27, 2021

On this #HolocaustRemembranceDay I wanted to share not images of the lives, but of the life, that was lost. These photos were taken by my grandmother’s brother Kurt, who was training to be a doctor, loved taking pictures, and never returned (The last photo is of my grandmother) pic.twitter.com/veycrZ6yMZ — Andrei Cherny (@AndreiCherny) January 27, 2021

Today is International Holocaust Remembrance Day. @RefuseFascism — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) January 27, 2021

More than six million Jews were murdered by the Nazi regime, and countless others suffered under the heinous crimes they perpetrated. The pain and loss endured during the Shoah must never be forgotten – and together, we must vow: Never Again. #WeRemember https://t.co/Wx7zn4SL6P — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 27, 2021

Auschwitz-Birkenau was liberated 76 years ago today, barely a lifetime ago. We can never forget the horrors of the Holocaust or turn away from the reality that anti-Semitism is still a large and growing threat. #WeRemember — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 27, 2021

Today, on Holocaust Remembrance Day, we pledge to never forget the 6 million Jews murdered by the Nazis. At a time of rising antisemitism, racism, and xenophobia, we must recommit ourselves to fight against all forms of bigotry and intolerance. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 27, 2021