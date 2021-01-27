Kate Middleton Reunites With Two Holocaust Survivors She Met In 2017, Marks Holocaust Remembrance Day With Special Video Call

By Becca Longmire.

Kate Middleton made a very special video call to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day on Wednesday, Jan. 27.

The Duchess of Cambridge reunited with two familiar faces on the call; Holocaust survivors Zigi Shipper and Manfred Goldberg, whom she and husband Prince William first met during their 2017 visit to a concentration camp in Poland.

The adorable pair met back in 1944 in the camps before they met again by chance, and have been friends ever since.

Two students, Maxwell Horner and Farah Ali, who become Holocaust Educational Trust Ambassadors after visiting concentration camps, also joined the trio on the call.

“I will never forget the first time when we met in 2017 and your stories have stuck with me since then. It’s important that these stories are passed on to the next generation,” Kate said.

Shipper and Goldberg, who called their initial meeting with the royals a “highlight of our lives,” opened up about their experiences and memories of the Holocaust during the call, with Goldberg telling Kate how it was a “daily lottery to survive.”

The royal said, “The stories you both have shared with me again today, and your dedication in educating the younger generation about your experiences and the horrors of the Holocaust shows extreme strength and such bravery. It’s so important and so inspirational, so thank you so much once again for once again sharing your stories with me and for all the work you do in sharing your experiences.”

Holocaust Remembrance Day is an international memorial day on Jan. 27, commemorating the end of the horrors of the Holocaust that occurred during the Second World War.

See posts below by other celebrities to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day on social media:

 

