Nicole Kidman Says Playing Lucille Ball In Upcoming Biopic Is ‘A Wonderful Prospect’

Nicole Kidman is about to embark on one of her most challenging roles.

The Academy Award-winning actress is set to play the iconic Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin’s “Being The Ricardos”, opposite Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz.

“I was like, ‘Yeah, I would love to give it a go,’” Kidman said Variety about taking on the role. “With Aaron’s words and his direction and Javier … that’s kind of a wonderful prospect to, you know. But yikes, off we go. Give it a go. Try my best — see if I can do it.”

To prepare for the film, Kidman has been watching plenty of “I Love Lucy” in order to get a feel for the legendary TV star.

“I love Lucille, having looked now and delved into her,” she said. “She’s an amazing woman. I’m very excited for people to see what Aaron found out about her and the way he’s interpreted Desi and Lucy and the way that it’s so rich. I didn’t know any of this.”

Kidman’s casting was not without controversy, though, as “I Love Lucy” fans offered up names of other actresses supposedly better suited for the part.

But Ball’s own daughter, Lucie Arnaz, waded into the drama earlier this month in a video message defending the casting choice.

“It’s a done deal. The contracts aren’t actually signed, which is why I haven’t said anything publicly about it,” Arnaz said. “But I felt I should just at least try to calm the waters here. There seems to be a lot of discussion about Nicole Kidman. It should be Debra Messing. It should be Carole Cook, I don’t know.”

She added, “Here’s the deal. You should understand. We are not doing a remake of I Love Lucy. No one has to impersonate Lucy Ricardo nor do the Vitameatavegamin routine, or the chocolate factory routine or any of the silly things. It’s the story of Lucille Ball, my actual mother, not Lucy Ricardo, and her husband, Dezi Arnaz, my dad, not Ricky Ricardo.”

Finally, Arnaz said, “Just trust us, it’s going to be a nice film, and P.S. the voting is over.”