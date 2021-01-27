Ricki Lake Reveals Why She Decided To Shave Head After Battle With Female Baldness

Ricki Lake is looking back on her decision to shave her head following a 20-year hair loss battle.

The TV presenter says she made the call after reaching a “low point” in December 2019.

RELATED: Ricki Lake Confirms She’s ‘Found Love Again’ 2 Years After Husband’s Tragic Death: ‘He’s Making Me Really Happy’

Lake revealed her transformation in a series of photos posted on Jan. 1, 2020.

The 52-year-old first began experiencing hair issues after starring as Tracy Turnblad in “Hairspray” back in 1988.

RELATED: Ricki Lake Admits She Was ‘Scared’ About Revealing Her Hair-Loss Secret: ‘I Was Just At The End Of My Rope’

Due to constant teasing and triple-processing, Lake says she experienced periods of excessive shedding. Dramatic weight fluctuations, hormone changes and stress caused her to suffer with continued hair loss throughout her adult life.

Now Lake says she wants the world to know how she finally found self-acceptance.

“I went back and forth about coming forward last year,” she tells People. “It’s such a shameful thing. I was afraid of coming out. Because no woman as far as I knew had ever gone public about female baldness.”

After reaching a “low point” in December 2019, Lake “decided to take charge.”

RELATED: Ricki Lake Says Support From Fans Has Been ‘Overwhelming’ Since She Revealed Hair-Loss Secret

“It wasn’t a calculated move,” she recalls of posting the photos last year. “I just needed to be set free from this silent suffering.”

More than just being about her external appearance, Lake insists that the decision was about “inner beauty, self-confidence and self-love.”

She adds, “I truly appreciate what I see in the mirror now.”

Lake’s hair has since grown back into a whole new style.

“When I shaved my head, I never had even an inkling that it would grow back,” she reveals. “It feels like a miracle.”