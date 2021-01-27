Dallas Smith Teams Up With Hardy For ‘Some Things Never Change’ Music Video

Dallas Smith and Hardy are making the most of a global pandemic.

The Canadian country superstar virtually teamed up with the Nashville-based singer-songwriter for the official video of their catchy new duet “Some Things Never Change”.

The reigning CCMA Entertainer of the Year winner sings his part outside of an old rustic barn, while Hardy joins in on the screen of a retro television.

Co-written by Hardy, Rodney Clawson, Corey Crowder, and Jordan Schmidt, the new single is featured off Smith’s 2020 album Timeless.

Speaking with ET Canada back in August, Smith explained of the new project: “I just wanted to make a record for fans that’s interesting to listen to.”

While the album creation was unusual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the singer said he enjoyed the process: “It challenged me to just be able to record and not have someone to bounce it off of immediately, so I had to sit back and listen to it and self-critique.”