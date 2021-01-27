Benedict Cumberbatch Is ‘The Courier’ In New True Life Spy Thriller

On Wednesday, the first trailer debuted for “The Courier”, the new spy thriller starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

Photo: Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions

Based on a true story, the film stars Cumberbatch as Greville Wynne, a British businessman recruited to become a spy for MI-6 in the 1960s.

Wynne infiltrates the Soviet Union along with a CIA operative played by Rachel Brosnahan, pretending to still be an average business man, all while securing intelligence crucial to preventing the Cuban Missile Crisis from spiralling into nuclear war.

Photo: Liam Daniel, courtesy of Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions

Directed by Dominic Cooke, the film also stars Merab Ninidze, Jessie Buckley and Angus Wright.

“The Courier” is out in theatres March 19.