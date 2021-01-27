Nick Robinson Is The King Of The Deep, Dark Web In First Look At ‘Silk Road’

Nick Robinson’s latest role is going dark.

In the first look at the upcoming thriller “Silk Road”, Robinson stars as Ross Ulbricht, a young computer genius who sets out to create “Amazon for drugs.”

Photo: Courtesy of Lionsgate

The flick is based on the Rolling Stone article by David Kushner, which told the real-life story of Ulbricht, the “founder of Silk Road, an online illegal-­goods bazaar that had been dubbed the eBay of vice.”

Watch as Ulbricht builds his empire only to be destroyed by DEA agent Rick Bowden, who is played by Jason Clarke.

Katie Aselton, Jimmi Simpson, Daniel David Stewart, Alexandra Shipp, and Paul Walter Hauser also star.

“Silk Road” hits big screens and On Demand on Feb. 19.