Halsey Confirms She’s Pregnant, Shares Stunning Photos Of Her Baby Bump

Halsey is going to be a mom!

The singer, 26, shared her exciting news on Instagram Wednesday, posting: “Surprise!” alongside some stunning photos of her baby bump.

Halsey posed in a rainbow crochet bra for one gorgeous pic, before adding others of herself posing topless while wearing a pair of baggy blue jeans.

Halsey, born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, has been dating Evan Peters since 2019, but the pair sparked split rumours last March when she deleted photos of him off her social media.

The singer’s announcement comes after she poked fun at pregnancy rumours as she was pictured rubbing her stomach after grabbing food back in 2019.

She insisted at the time that she was “still allergic to gluten” and “still loves pancakes.”

ET Canada has contacted Halsey’s rep for further comment.