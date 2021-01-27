Death Cab For Cutie Perform Socially Distant Cover Of TLC’s ‘Waterfalls’

Death Cab For Cutie are taking on a hip-hop classic.

The five-person indie band virtually appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Tuesday night and performed a socially distant cover of TLC’s “Waterfalls”.

Each band member played their parts from their respective homes, epically turning the track into a funky indie hit.

Not only did DCFC perform the hit for host Jimmy Kimmel, they also featured the tune on the Georgia EP, a record of covers by artists from the state of Georgia celebrating the historic Democrat victory in the Georgia runoffs.

Georgia also includes covers by R.E.M. (“Fall on Me”), Neutral Milk Hotel (“The King of Carrot Flowers, Pt. 1”), Cat Power (“Metal Heart”) and the late Vic Chesnutt (“Flirted With You All My Life”).

Georgia is available to stream now.