Michael B. Jordan Says Returning To ‘Black Panther’ Franchise ‘Will Always Be On The Table’

Michael B. Jordan would be more than happy to return for “Black Panther 2”.

In a new interview with People, the actor discussed the Marvel franchise, in which he played the villain Killmonger, and whether he’d consider making a comeback in the sequel.

RELATED: Marvel Head Kevin Feige Teases How ‘Black Panther 2’ Will Honour Chadwick Boseman’s Legacy

“That’s something that is very, very near and dear to my heart for a lot of obvious reasons,” Jordan said.

“[I] had a really tough year losing somebody close to me. And what that means for that franchise is it was devastating,” he said, referring to the untimely passing of star Chadwick Boseman last year.

RELATED: Chadwick Boseman Will Star As Black Panther For The Last Time In Disney+’s ‘What If…?’ Series

Jordan continued, “But being in that world in a character that I loved playing, and working with [writer/director Ryan Coogler] and all that good stuff, it’s family. We created a family over there. So to be able to be in that world again is something that, I think, will always be on the table in some capacity.”

Plans for the “Black Panther” sequel are being kept under wraps, though the film is currently set for release July 8, 2022.