Tyrese Gibson Pledges To Win Back Wife After Split

Tyrese Gibson is vowing to save his marriage.

The “Fast & Furious” star pledged to win back estranged wife Samantha Gibson while congratulating another couple on their anniversary.

RELATED: Wendy Williams Holds Nothing Back From Tyrese Gibson Regarding Child Custody And The Rock

Tyrese really down bad bruh pic.twitter.com/ZeixvJZsZs — BiPolar Bear ❄️🐻 (@VandaYacht) January 25, 2021

“Dear Samantha this was supposed to be us…. remember the franklins was our marriage GOALS!!!!!!!!!!!!,” he wrote underneath Tammy Franklin’s Instagram post.

“Smiling smiling……. I’m gonna get her back watch me! [ I think ],” he added.

The pair announced their split through a joint statement in December.

RELATED: Tyrese Gibson Confirms His Feud With Dwayne Johnson Is Finally Over

“We have decided to make a statement of a painful and significant development in our lives,” the statement, shared to Tyrese’s Instagram account, began. “After much thought, consideration, and prayer, We unfortunately have made the difficult decision to officially separate & divorce.

“Our intention is to remain the best of friends & strong co-parents,” the message continued, alongside a red carpet photo of the actor planting a kiss on his wife’s cheek. “We feel incredibly blessed to have found each other and deeply grateful for the 4 years we have been married to each other.”

RELATED: Tyrese Gibson And Wife Samantha Split After Nearly 4 Years Of Marriage

“As if 2020 hasn’t already been extremely grueling and challenging to us all we wanted to mutually speak on this now to keep this energy in 2020 and not take this energy into 2021,” they concluded. “We would really appreciate your most sincere prayers and to respect our privacy at this time as we deal with the reality of where we are.”

The couple, who tied the knot in February 2017, share one child: two-year-old daughter Soraya. Gibson is also the father of 13-year-old daughter Shayla from a previous relationship.