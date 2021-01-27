Tekashi 6ix9ine Rises To Notoriety In ‘Supervillain’ Docuseries Trailer

The fraught story of Tekashi 6ix9ine is getting the spotlight.

On Wednesday, Showtime dropped the trailer for the new documentary series “Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine”, which takes an unfiltered look at the controversial rapper.

Narrated by “Breaking Bad” star Giancarlo Esposito, the series will follow the polarizing rise of Tekashi on the rap scene, culminating in his conviction, and testimony against two Nine Trey Gangsta Blood gan members.

Key Art for SUPERVILLAIN. Photo Credit: Courtesy of SHOWTIME.

“Superheroes always die, but villains never die,” Tekashi says in the trailer. “I want to be a villain.”

Another person in the trailer says of the spectacle, “You can’t really blame people for tuning in. It’s fascinating to see what the worst person on earth is going to do next.”

“Supervillain” premieres Feb. 21.