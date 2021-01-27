Demi Moore Makes Surprise Appearance On Fendi Runway

Demi Moore made a splash on the Fendi runway.

The actress, 58, surprised fashion lovers when she opened the luxury brand’s show during Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris.

Moore strutted down the runway in a black off-the-shoulder plunging jacket with matching pants. The looks were by Kim Jones, which serve as his first couture collection for Fendi.

Demi Moore. Photo: STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP via Getty Images

The “Ghost” star joined the likes of Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne to Naomi Campbell on the iconic runway.

Of the experience, Moore said it was “fulfilling a teenage dream.”

While Moore made an appearance in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show last fall, the Fendi show marks her official runway debut.

Jones also thanked Moore and the rest of his cast, writing, “Thank you to the wonderful cast that made this happen true friends and family.”